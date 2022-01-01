Parag Milk CFO resigns

-
Parag Milk Foods on Friday announced that Shashikant Dalmia, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company has tendered his resignation.The dairy product manufacturer said that Dalmia has resigned on account of personal reasons and the same has been accepted by the company.
As a part of the new '6-C Strategy' adopted by the company, Parag Milk said that it is already looking at strengthening the professional senior management team including appointment of CFO along-with other key senior positions. The new appointment shall be communicated to the stock exchanges in due course, the company added in a press release.
Parag Milk Foods is engaged in manufacturing and processing of milk and milk products. The company offers a range of products, which include cheese, ghee, whey proteins, paneer, curd, yoghurt, milk products, liquid milk, milk-based beverages and milk powders.
Parag Milk Foods' consolidated net profit soared 43.2% to Rs 22.77 crore on a 6.8% increase in net sales to Rs 532.32 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of Parag Milk ended 1.59% higher at Rs 111.90 on Friday.
