Parker Agrochem Exports standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 0.89 croreNet profit of Parker Agrochem Exports rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 191.69% to Rs 9.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.890.75 19 9.833.37 192 OPM %8.994.00 --3.97-7.72 - PBDT0.100.10 0 -0.30-0.18 -67 PBT0.01-0.01 LP -0.76-0.66 -15 NP0.080.05 60 -0.69-0.60 -15
