JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IL&FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit declines 56.52% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Parker Agrochem Exports standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Parker Agrochem Exports rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 191.69% to Rs 9.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.890.75 19 9.833.37 192 OPM %8.994.00 --3.97-7.72 - PBDT0.100.10 0 -0.30-0.18 -67 PBT0.01-0.01 LP -0.76-0.66 -15 NP0.080.05 60 -0.69-0.60 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 19:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU