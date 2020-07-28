Max Ventures and Industries standalone net profit rises 28.42% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.51% to Rs 9.69 crore

Net profit of Max Ventures and Industries rose 28.42% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.51% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.697.5462.0241.115.614.424.693.713.752.92

