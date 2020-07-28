JUST IN
Max Ventures and Industries standalone net profit rises 28.42% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.51% to Rs 9.69 crore

Net profit of Max Ventures and Industries rose 28.42% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.51% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.697.54 29 OPM %62.0241.11 -PBDT5.614.42 27 PBT4.693.71 26 NP3.752.92 28

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 19:39 IST

