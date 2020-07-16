Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 4.36% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 17.15% to Rs 193.01 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 4.36% to Rs 54.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.15% to Rs 193.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 232.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales193.01232.96 -17 OPM %29.5629.46 -PBDT67.2074.21 -9 PBT65.6872.79 -10 NP54.2456.71 -4

Thu, July 16 2020. 15:00 IST

