Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 4.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.15% to Rs 193.01 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 4.36% to Rs 54.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.15% to Rs 193.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 232.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.193.01232.9629.5629.4667.2074.2165.6872.7954.2456.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)