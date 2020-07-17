JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Elgi Compressors USA to make further investment in Evergreen Compressed Air and Vacuum LLC
Business Standard

Parsvnath Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.09% to Rs 1044.82 crore

Net Loss of Parsvnath Developers reported to Rs 62.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 193.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.09% to Rs 1044.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 756.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 363.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 367.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 1191.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 911.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1044.82756.63 38 1191.43911.06 31 OPM %5.82-10.85 -4.71-5.69 - PBDT-56.47-194.36 71 -348.10-372.76 7 PBT-63.29-201.57 69 -375.15-401.66 7 NP-62.67-193.98 68 -363.24-367.38 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 17:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU