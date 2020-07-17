Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 31.50% to Rs 3.34 crore

Net loss of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.50% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.82% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 42.08% to Rs 13.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.342.5413.549.535.999.8411.826.820.070.330.970.92-0.070.200.520.46-0.070.150.370.34

