Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the March 2020 quarter
Trishakti Electronics & Industries standalone net profit declines 70.83% in the March 2020 quarter
Svaraj Trading & Agencies standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the March 2020 quarter
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr
-
Sales rise 31.50% to Rs 3.34 croreNet loss of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.50% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.82% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 42.08% to Rs 13.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.342.54 31 13.549.53 42 OPM %5.999.84 -11.826.82 - PBDT0.070.33 -79 0.970.92 5 PBT-0.070.20 PL 0.520.46 13 NP-0.070.15 PL 0.370.34 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU