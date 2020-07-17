ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 28.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.52% to Rs 2323.84 croreNet profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 28.50% to Rs 398.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 309.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.52% to Rs 2323.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2244.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2323.842244.89 4 OPM %22.3420.75 -PBDT531.04475.27 12 PBT531.04475.27 12 NP398.10309.81 28
