Responsive Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.79 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Net Loss of Responsive Industries reported to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 111.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.71% to Rs 24.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.21% to Rs 533.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 775.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

