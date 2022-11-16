JUST IN
Partap Industries consolidated net profit rises 110.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.82% to Rs 117.73 crore

Net profit of Partap Industries rose 110.92% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.82% to Rs 117.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 102.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales117.73102.53 15 OPM %15.9711.43 -PBDT18.1210.71 69 PBT13.805.33 159 NP11.205.31 111

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 16:59 IST

