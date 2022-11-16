Partap Industries consolidated net profit rises 110.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.82% to Rs 117.73 crore

Net profit of Partap Industries rose 110.92% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.82% to Rs 117.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 102.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.117.73102.5315.9711.4318.1210.7113.805.3311.205.31

