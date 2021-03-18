Passenger Load Factor Shows Increasing Trend Says DGCA

Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Feb 2021 were 155.61 lakhs as against 251.50 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of -38.13 %.

Around 78.27 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in February 2021 which is 36.71% lower than the corresponding period last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday. The passenger load factor in the month of February 2021 has shown increasing trend compared to previous month primarily due to beginning of tourist season.

