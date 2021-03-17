India's Total Active Covid-19 Caseload Stands At 2.34 lakh

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of daily new Covid-19 cases. They collectively account for 71.10% of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Around 84% of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8% of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,970 while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases. India's total Active Caseload stands at 2.34 lakh (2,34,406) today, comprising 2.05% of the total cases. Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.4% of India's total active cases, with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly 60%.

