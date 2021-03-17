India's Plastics Exports Rise 3.2% On Year In February

-
-
The Plastics Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL) has stated that plastics' exports have grown in January 2021 (up 12.2% vis-vis January 2020) and February 2021 (up 3.2% vis-vis February 2020 on a provisional basis) - marking the second successive month of growth in plastics' exports in the New Year.
In January 2021, nine of the product panels, namely, Composites / FRP products; Floor Coverings, leather cloth & laminates; Human hair; Pipes & fittings; Polyester films; Plastics raw materials; Rigid packaging & PET preforms; Woven sacks / FIBCs and Miscellaneous products witnessed a positive growth.
