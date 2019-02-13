JUST IN
Patel Engineering standalone net profit rises 318.34% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 23.85% to Rs 484.10 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 318.34% to Rs 28.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 23.85% to Rs 484.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 635.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales484.10635.73 -24 OPM %15.3541.99 -PBDT46.71289.09 -84 PBT37.17277.95 -87 NP28.746.87 318

