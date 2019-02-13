Patel Engineering standalone net profit rises 318.34% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
FinMin to hold 2-day deliberations with PSU insurer heads from Friday
ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit rises 26.73% in the December 2018 quarter
Govt plans to mop up Rs 90,000 cr from CPSE share sale in FY20
New India Assurance reports net loss of Rs 113.5 cr in Q3
Canara Bank reports 152% jump Q3 profit
-
Sales decline 23.85% to Rs 484.10 croreNet profit of Patel Engineering rose 318.34% to Rs 28.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 23.85% to Rs 484.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 635.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales484.10635.73 -24 OPM %15.3541.99 -PBDT46.71289.09 -84 PBT37.17277.95 -87 NP28.746.87 318
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU