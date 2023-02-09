JUST IN
Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 8.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.07% to Rs 1718.04 crore

Net profit of Paul Merchants rose 8.99% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 1718.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1560.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1718.041560.88 10 OPM %1.351.13 -PBDT18.8015.66 20 PBT17.7314.78 20 NP12.2511.24 9

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:53 IST

