Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 8.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Paul Merchants rose 8.99% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 1718.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1560.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1718.041560.881.351.1318.8015.6617.7314.7812.2511.24

