Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit rises 107.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.26% to Rs 1448.97 crore

Net profit of Suzlon Energy rose 107.91% to Rs 78.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 1448.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1596.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

