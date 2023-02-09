Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit rises 107.91% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 9.26% to Rs 1448.97 croreNet profit of Suzlon Energy rose 107.91% to Rs 78.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 1448.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1596.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1448.971596.87 -9 OPM %14.8617.91 -PBDT135.19104.78 29 PBT77.5941.54 87 NP78.3637.69 108
