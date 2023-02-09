Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 7.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 1150.31 crore

Net profit of Finolex Cables rose 7.91% to Rs 154.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 143.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 1150.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 972.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

