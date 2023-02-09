WPIL consolidated net profit rises 431.61% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 105.69% to Rs 507.16 crore

Net profit of WPIL rose 431.61% to Rs 69.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 105.69% to Rs 507.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 246.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales507.16246.57 106 OPM %20.9113.60 -PBDT116.2329.12 299 PBT106.7820.28 427 NP69.8013.13 432

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:53 IST

