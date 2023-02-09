WPIL consolidated net profit rises 431.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 105.69% to Rs 507.16 crore

Net profit of WPIL rose 431.61% to Rs 69.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 105.69% to Rs 507.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 246.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.507.16246.5720.9113.60116.2329.12106.7820.2869.8013.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)