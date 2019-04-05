PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ltd, Idea Ltd, and Integrated Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 April 2019.

Ltd, Idea Ltd, and Integrated Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 April 2019.

soared 8.40% to Rs 87.8 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd surged 7.80% to Rs 160.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Idea Ltd spiked 7.26% to Rs 16.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

gained 5.78% to Rs 362.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3519 shares in the past one month.

Integrated Services Ltd exploded 4.99% to Rs 349.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32705 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)