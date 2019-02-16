PDS Multinational Fashions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 30.16% to Rs 1491.27 crore

Net profit of PDS Multinational Fashions reported to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.16% to Rs 1491.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1145.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1491.271145.74 30 OPM %1.490.35 -PBDT15.875.62 182 PBT11.162.45 356 NP13.04-5.46 LP

Sat, February 16 2019. 17:08 IST

