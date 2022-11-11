Peeti Securities standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 0.18% to Rs 5.69 croreNet profit of Peeti Securities declined 35.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.695.70 0 OPM %2.283.68 -PBDT0.180.27 -33 PBT0.170.27 -37 NP0.130.20 -35
