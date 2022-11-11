Peeti Securities standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.18% to Rs 5.69 crore

Net profit of Peeti Securities declined 35.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.695.702.283.680.180.270.170.270.130.20

