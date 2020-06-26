ITI consolidated net profit declines 46.96% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 650.48 croreNet profit of ITI declined 46.96% to Rs 36.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 650.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 632.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 63.02% to Rs 150.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 2058.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1668.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales650.48632.91 3 2058.871668.37 23 OPM %10.6813.01 -7.27-6.02 - PBDT45.9581.65 -44 192.75129.63 49 PBT36.4668.74 -47 150.8692.54 63 NP36.4668.74 -47 150.8692.54 63
