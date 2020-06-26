ITI consolidated net profit declines 46.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 650.48 crore

Net profit of ITI declined 46.96% to Rs 36.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 650.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 632.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.02% to Rs 150.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 2058.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1668.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

650.48632.912058.871668.3710.6813.017.27-6.0245.9581.65192.75129.6336.4668.74150.8692.5436.4668.74150.8692.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)