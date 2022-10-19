JUST IN
Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 36.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.61% to Rs 2048.64 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 36.02% to Rs 220.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 161.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.61% to Rs 2048.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1351.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2048.641351.25 52 OPM %17.9616.61 -PBDT364.91254.72 43 PBT295.60217.63 36 NP220.01161.75 36

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 17:56 IST

