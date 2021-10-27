Persistent Systems gains after Q2 PAT rises 7% QoQ

-
ALSO READ
Persistent Systems, IBM collaborate to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption
Persistent Systems hits record high after Q1 PAT grows 10% QoQ
Persistent System jumps after Q4 PAT rises 14% QoQ
Ramco Systems jumps after Iraqi Airways adopts Ramco aviation software
Wipro appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnership Lead
-
Persistent Systems advanced 2.72% to Rs 4041.45 after the company reported 6.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 161.75 crore on a 9.9% increase in revenue to Rs 1,351.24 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.
EBITDA improved by 11.4% to Rs 224.39 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 201.52 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin was 16.6% as on 30 September 2021 as against 16.4% as on 30 June 2021.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 217.63 crore, up by 7.2% from Rs 203.05 crore in Q1 FY22.
In dollar terms, the company's revenue in the second quarter was $182.32 million (up 9.3% QoQ and up 34% YoY).
The IT firm's net profit and revenue has risen by 58.6% and 34.1%, respectively, in Q2 FY22 as compared with Q2 FY21.
The order booking for the quarter ended on 30 September 2021 was at $282.5 million in total contract value (TCV) and at $201.1 million in annual contract value (ACV).
The company's headcount at the end of the September 2021 quarter was 15,879 people.
The TTM attrition rate was 23.6% in Q2 FY22 as against 16.6% in Q1 FY22 and 11.7% in Q2 FY21.
Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director, Persistent Systems, said: We are delighted to share that Persistent ended the quarter on a record high note once again delivering industry-leading performance, including year-over-year revenue growth of 34% and continued margin improvement. During the quarter, we announced the acquisition of Software Corporation International and Shree Partners, forming a new Payments business unit and furthering our expertise in Cloud and IT Infrastructure.
Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering digital engineering and enterprise modernization services.
The scrip has outperformed the market in past one year, up 231.38% as against 52.82% rise in the benchmark Sensex.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU