Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Slips 1.38%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell 1.38% today to trade at Rs 439.3. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.55% to quote at 20768.91. The index is up 5.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd decreased 0.91% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 0.75% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 149.75 % over last one year compared to the 51.55% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 22.71% over last one month compared to 5.5% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.22% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 27448 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 501.6 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 184.5 on 30 Oct 2020.

