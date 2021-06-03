Persistent Systems, IBM collaborate to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption

-
-
The IT firm announced plans to expand its relationship with IBM to help fuel open hybrid cloud adoption, core IT modernization and digital transformation for customers across the enterprise.
Persistent Systems will continue to invest in IBM technology that helps its customers adopt hybrid cloud architectures with Red Hat OpenShift, industry-specific clouds and advanced security practices.
Persistent Systems' collaboration with IBM grew from a project in security to collaborating on more than 400 shared customers and experience across 50 IBM brands and 125 IBM products including IBM Cloud Paks. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 June 2021.
Sandeep Kalra, the executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Persistent Systems, has said that: "We believe that few technology partners are better positioned than IBM to deliver key solutions to help enterprises thrive in a digital future. Today more than ever, organizations realize the urgent imperative to accelerate digital transformation by building and scaling with future-ready technologies. Our shared mission encourages enterprises to modernize their infrastructure and operations with advanced technology and we look forward to continuing our work together."
Persistent Systems' consolidated net profit increased 13.9% to Rs 137.75 crore on 3.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1,113.36 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21.
Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering digital engineering and enterprise modernization.
Shares of Persistent Systems declined 2.32% to Rs 2,419.20 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 2,396.20 and an intraday high of Rs 2,524.
