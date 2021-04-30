Persistent System jumps after Q4 PAT rises 14% QoQ

Persistent Systems rose 4.03% to Rs 2079 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 13.9% to Rs 137.75 crore on 3.5% rise in revenue to Rs 1113.35 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21.

EBITDA rose 3.2% to Rs 188.32 crore in Q4 March 2021 from Rs 182.47 Q3 December 2020. EBITDA margin was at 16.9% as on 31 March 2021 as against 17% as on 31 December 2020.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 184.87 crore, up 12% from Rs 165.01 crore in Q3 FY21.

Persistent Systems reported 32.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 450.67 crore on 17.4% increase in revenue to Rs 4187.88 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

The company's board has recommended final dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Sandeep Kalra, executive director and chief executive officer, Persistent Systems: "We are happy to conclude FY21 on a high note, with double digit growth in both our revenue and EPS. Our performance demonstrates the alignment between Persistent's core strengths in digital engineering and our clients' needs as they accelerate to the next wave of transformation."

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering digital engineering and enterprise modernization.

