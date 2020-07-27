Volumes spurt at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter

JUST IN
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd notched up volume of 50508 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7354 shares

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd, TCI Express Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 July 2020.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd recorded volume of 16677 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2446 shares. The stock gained 3.29% to Rs.1,908.00. Volumes stood at 415 shares in the last session.

Inox Leisure Ltd clocked volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31432 shares. The stock gained 8.78% to Rs.261.35. Volumes stood at 10508 shares in the last session.

TCI Express Ltd recorded volume of 6628 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1280 shares. The stock gained 7.40% to Rs.737.00. Volumes stood at 2517 shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd saw volume of 47303 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10272 shares. The stock increased 11.55% to Rs.862.45. Volumes stood at 24134 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 11:00 IST

