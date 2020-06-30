GIC Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 48.23% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Bharat Dynamics declares strong Q4 result
Sales decline 3.21% to Rs 313.11 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance declined 48.23% to Rs 26.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.21% to Rs 313.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 323.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.46% to Rs 45.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 171.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 1247.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1224.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales313.11323.49 -3 1247.451224.78 2 OPM %86.5791.15 -84.5790.64 - PBDT46.8365.89 -29 118.40247.78 -52 PBT42.9265.66 -35 112.27247.06 -55 NP26.4050.99 -48 45.59171.81 -73

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:43 IST

