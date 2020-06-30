Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Bharat Dynamics declares strong Q4 result
Sales rise 3600.00% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net loss of Retro Green Revolution reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3600.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 294.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.370.01 3600 0.750.19 295 OPM %-64.86-1100.00 --46.670 - PBDT-0.160 0 0.010.01 0 PBT-0.160 0 0.010.01 0 NP-0.160 0 0.010.01 0

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:43 IST

