N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 162.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.22% to Rs 336.94 croreNet profit of N R Agarwal Industries rose 162.34% to Rs 36.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.22% to Rs 336.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 363.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.36% to Rs 116.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 94.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 1404.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1318.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales336.94363.16 -7 1404.931318.18 7 OPM %18.699.31 -15.3913.98 - PBDT59.1729.20 103 192.45158.14 22 PBT51.2122.68 126 160.94130.69 23 NP36.9914.10 162 116.7594.64 23
