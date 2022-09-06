Pfizer declares special interim dividend of Rs 30 per share

Pfizer on Tuesday announced that its board has declared an interim special dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the financial year ending 31 March 2023.

The board of directors at its meeting held today, 6 September 2022 has declared an Interim (Special) Dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of Rs 10 each (300%) for the financial year ending 31 March 2023, in view of the gain on account of sale of Upjohn Business to Mylan Pharmaceuticals, the pharmaceutical company said in the press release.

The record date for the said dividend is set on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 and the dividend will be paid on or before Friday, 30 September 2022.

Pfizer is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products.

The company reported 83.7% slump in net profit to Rs 32.55 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 199.91 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations declined 20.9% year on year to Rs 592.90 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Shares of Pfizer were up 0.66% to Rs 4,306.75 on the BSE.

