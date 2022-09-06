Kamdhenu Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Banco Products (India) Ltd, Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd, Kranti Industries Ltd and Asian Star Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 September 2022.

Kamdhenu Ltd tumbled 46.35% to Rs 145.7 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27999 shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd crashed 11.42% to Rs 227.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd lost 6.65% to Rs 547.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39702 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73538 shares in the past one month.

Kranti Industries Ltd plummeted 6.16% to Rs 108.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45550 shares in the past one month.

Asian Star Company Ltd dropped 5.61% to Rs 718. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 243 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 232 shares in the past one month.

