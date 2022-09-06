Volumes spurt at Syngene International Ltd counter

Syngene International Ltd registered volume of 67.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.31 lakh shares

Pfizer Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 September 2022.

Syngene International Ltd registered volume of 67.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.31 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.35% to Rs.564.75. Volumes stood at 3.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11387 shares. The stock gained 0.52% to Rs.4,299.65. Volumes stood at 9440 shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 10.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.47% to Rs.560.35. Volumes stood at 5.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Apollo Tyres Ltd recorded volume of 154.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.25% to Rs.270.50. Volumes stood at 22.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd clocked volume of 26.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.40 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.13% to Rs.432.85. Volumes stood at 59579 shares in the last session.

