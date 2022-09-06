FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 61.63 points or 0.39% at 15890.58 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Mcleod Russel India Ltd (down 2.82%), KRBL Ltd (down 2.73%),Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 2.48%),CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 2.21%),Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 1.67%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 1.67%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.57%), BCL Industries Ltd (down 1.53%), and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 1.41%).

On the other hand, Rossell India Ltd (up 13.24%), GRM Overseas Ltd (up 10.2%), and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 7.09%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.72 or 0.04% at 59268.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.9 points or 0.16% at 17693.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 68.59 points or 0.24% at 29125.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19 points or 0.21% at 9025.82.

On BSE,1780 shares were trading in green, 1602 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)