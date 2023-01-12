Pfizer Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Pfizer Ltd is quoting at Rs 4279, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 52.47% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 10.16% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Pfizer Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4279, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 17826.6. The Sensex is at 59796.01, down 0.51%.Pfizer Ltd has eased around 2.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12682.25, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1694 shares today, compared to the daily average of 9142 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)