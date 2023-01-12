Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1947, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.33% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 15.17% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1947, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 17826.6. The Sensex is at 59796.01, down 0.51%.Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has gained around 1.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6792.15, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7131 shares today, compared to the daily average of 16919 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

