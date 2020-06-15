Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 93.07% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.60% to Rs 71.16 croreNet profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 93.07% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.60% to Rs 71.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.80% to Rs 7.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.87% to Rs 372.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 482.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.16108.81 -35 372.33482.76 -23 OPM %-0.102.33 -1.702.17 - PBDT0.315.92 -95 10.0014.01 -29 PBT0.315.91 -95 9.9914.00 -29 NP0.253.61 -93 7.468.86 -16
