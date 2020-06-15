Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 93.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.60% to Rs 71.16 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 93.07% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.60% to Rs 71.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.80% to Rs 7.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.87% to Rs 372.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 482.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

71.16108.81372.33482.76-0.102.331.702.170.315.9210.0014.010.315.919.9914.000.253.617.468.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)