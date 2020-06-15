Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 39.78% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 21.67% to Rs 259.84 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 39.78% to Rs 7.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.67% to Rs 259.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 331.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.98% to Rs 63.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.53% to Rs 1222.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1241.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales259.84331.74 -22 1222.531241.56 -2 OPM %3.186.85 -7.597.35 - PBDT13.9723.06 -39 100.4094.51 6 PBT8.5317.76 -52 78.8574.51 6 NP7.2512.04 -40 63.2957.03 11

