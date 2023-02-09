Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Sita Enterprises rose 16.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.330.30 10 OPM %90.9193.33 -PBDT0.300.28 7 PBT0.300.28 7 NP0.280.24 17
