Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Sita Enterprises rose 16.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.330.3090.9193.330.300.280.300.280.280.24

