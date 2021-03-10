India Grid Trust to decide on rights issue and raising of debt

-
On 16 March 2021The Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers (formerly known as Sterlite Investment Managers) acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) is scheduled to be held on 16 March 2021 inter-alia to consider and approve:
1) various matters in connection with the Rights issue, including specific terms of the Rights issue, such as, the determination of the issue size, issue price, entitlement ratio, the record date, timing of the issue and other related matters.
2) raising of debt through various sources including term loans, public and private placement of non convertible debentures and/or any other mode.
