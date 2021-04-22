PG Electroplast provides operations update at its unit in Ahmednagar

-
ALSO READ
PG Electroplast commences commercial production at new unit in Ahmednagar
Tata Westside to Open Maiden Store in Greater Noida West
PNC Infratech secures six rural water supply projects worth Rs 2475 cr
Indian Hume Pipe Company secures Rs 550 cr water supply project in UP
CG Power & Industrial Solutions inaugurates state-of-the-art facility at Ahmednagar
-
PG Electroplast announced that the operations at company's manufacturing units situated at Supa MIDC, Dist. Ahmednagar, Maharashtra and Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh are getting affected due to evolving Covid-19 situations.
The uncertainties have been increased rather for the month of May, 2021 as the customer orders have started getting impacted.
However, all operations are in full compliance of the regulatory norms. The company is following all relevant government Directives and guidelines regarding health and safety of the workforce. The Company will continuously monitor the implementation of government directives and guidelines at working place.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU