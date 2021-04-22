PG Electroplast provides operations update at its unit in Ahmednagar

PG Electroplast announced that the operations at company's manufacturing units situated at Supa MIDC, Dist. Ahmednagar, Maharashtra and Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh are getting affected due to evolving Covid-19 situations.

The uncertainties have been increased rather for the month of May, 2021 as the customer orders have started getting impacted.

However, all operations are in full compliance of the regulatory norms. The company is following all relevant government Directives and guidelines regarding health and safety of the workforce. The Company will continuously monitor the implementation of government directives and guidelines at working place.

