Persistent Systems named among top 15 Sourcing Standout for Managed Services

-
ALSO READ
Interglobe Aviation intimates of hacking incident
Persistent Systems named as Major Contender in Salesforce Healthcare Services
Subex partners with SkyLab to provide cybersecurity solutions for shipping industry
Subex partners SkyLab to offer cybersecurity solutions and services to maritime sector
Persistent Systems completes acquisition of Capiot Software Inc.
-
By Information Services GroupPersistent Systems has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout for Managed Services for the fifth consecutive quarter by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Q1 2021 Global ISG Index.
ISG's Booming 15 subcategory covers service providers with under US $1 billion in global revenue. The ISG Index provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Placement on the ISG Sourcing Standout list is based on the annual value of commercial contracts awarded in the past 12 months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU