PG Electroplast standalone net profit rises 124.03% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PG Electroplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2018 quarter
PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
PG Electroplast to convene board meeting
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 45.62% to Rs 169.92 croreNet profit of PG Electroplast rose 124.03% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.62% to Rs 169.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.71% to Rs 9.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 508.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 399.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales169.92116.69 46 508.35399.42 27 OPM %7.234.70 -6.036.15 - PBDT10.204.31 137 23.5219.23 22 PBT6.561.93 240 10.167.49 36 NP6.342.83 124 9.947.49 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU