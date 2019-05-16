JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cosmo Films consolidated net profit rises 10.06% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

PG Electroplast standalone net profit rises 124.03% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 45.62% to Rs 169.92 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 124.03% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.62% to Rs 169.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.71% to Rs 9.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 508.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 399.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales169.92116.69 46 508.35399.42 27 OPM %7.234.70 -6.036.15 - PBDT10.204.31 137 23.5219.23 22 PBT6.561.93 240 10.167.49 36 NP6.342.83 124 9.947.49 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements