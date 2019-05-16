Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 88.96% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 324.14% in the December 2018 quarter
Torrent Power raises Rs 270 cr via debentures
Volumes soar at Torrent Power Ltd counter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Torrent group to invest Rs 10,000 cr in Gujarat: Chairman
-
Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 2924.80 croreNet profit of Torrent Power declined 88.96% to Rs 23.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 216.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 2924.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2810.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.60% to Rs 898.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 942.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.24% to Rs 13150.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11512.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2924.802810.36 4 13150.9711512.09 14 OPM %24.2724.56 -24.3327.08 - PBDT533.38578.55 -8 2490.142532.49 -2 PBT220.41275.22 -20 1263.611400.99 -10 NP23.95216.95 -89 898.94942.31 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU