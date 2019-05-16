Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 88.96% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 2924.80 crore

Net profit of declined 88.96% to Rs 23.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 216.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 2924.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2810.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.60% to Rs 898.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 942.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.24% to Rs 13150.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11512.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2924.802810.3613150.9711512.0924.2724.5624.3327.08533.38578.552490.142532.49220.41275.221263.611400.9923.95216.95898.94942.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)