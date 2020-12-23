Phoenix Mills Ltd Spikes 2.49%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.18%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 14.23% over last one month compared to 15.44% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.4% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 2.49% today to trade at Rs 744.15. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.18% to quote at 2308.1. The index is up 15.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 1.62% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 1.51% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 3.3 % over last one year compared to the 10.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 14.23% over last one month compared to 15.44% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 352 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12797 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 979.5 on 25 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 466.25 on 18 May 2020.

