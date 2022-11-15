Photoquip India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.47% to Rs 2.89 croreNet Loss of Photoquip India reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.47% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.893.46 -16 OPM %-16.6113.01 -PBDT-0.710.16 PL PBT-0.88-0.01 -8700 NP-1.10-0.02 -5400
