JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 43.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 14.35 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries declined 43.02% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.3516.40 -13 OPM %16.3822.38 -PBDT2.393.77 -37 PBT2.023.54 -43 NP1.512.65 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 12:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU