Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 43.02% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Nakoda Group of Industries standalone net profit declines 50.98% in the September 2022 quarter
Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 80.22% in the September 2022 quarter
Supreme Industries standalone net profit declines 53.93% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 14.35 croreNet profit of Cenlub Industries declined 43.02% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.3516.40 -13 OPM %16.3822.38 -PBDT2.393.77 -37 PBT2.023.54 -43 NP1.512.65 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU