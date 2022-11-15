Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 43.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 14.35 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries declined 43.02% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.3516.4016.3822.382.393.772.023.541.512.65

