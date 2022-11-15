Apt Packaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PM's emphasis on R&D and startups in India's journey towards self-reliance is most apt at a time when digitalisation is transforming sectors: CII
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2022 quarter
Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up facility at Panipat
-
Sales decline 2.22% to Rs 3.96 croreNet loss of Apt Packaging reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.22% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.964.05 -2 OPM %4.0420.25 -PBDT-0.400.44 PL PBT-0.780.04 PL NP-0.250.04 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU