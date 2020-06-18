Pidilite Inds, Muthoot Finance, Indraprastha Gas to be watched

Pidilite Industries reported 33.01% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 157.53 crore on 8.15% rise in total income to Rs 1,558.74 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Muthoot Finance reported 53.06% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 829.37 crore on 26.08% rise in total income to Rs 2,633.58 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Indraprastha Gas reported 27.48% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 290.76 crore on 2.25% rise in total income to Rs 1,632.38 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Fortis Healthcare reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 44.51 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 135.60 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income declined 25.81% to Rs 1,133.35 crore.

REC reported 62.16% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 473.99 crore on 18.45% rise in total income to Rs 7,905.34 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

J K Cement reported 19.03% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 164.13 crore on 1.67% fall in total income to Rs 1,572.95 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 73.43 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against a net loss of Rs 246.58 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income declined 9.8% to Rs 747.24 crore.

Karnataka Bank has launched a special health insurance policy in association with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company to cover the uncertainties posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

BEML has flagged off the last train set for Kolkata Metro (East - West) project from its Metro coach factory at Bangalore Complex. BEML secured the contract for 14 train sets (6 cars each), valued at approx Rs 900 crore from Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation.

