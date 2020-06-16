Tata Motors, STFC, Can Fin Homes in focus

Tata Motors reported consolidated net loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore in Q4 March 2020 against a net profit of Rs 1,117.48 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income fell 28.11% to Rs 63,061.59 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) said that the board of directors of the company has approved raising of funds for an amount aggregating up to Rs 4000 crore. The company approved fund raising up to Rs 1,500 crore via rights issue and up to Rs 2,500 crore via specified securities.

Can Fin Homes' net profit rose 37.45% to Rs 90.91 crore on 14.24% rise in total income to Rs 528.86 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Narayana Hrudayalaya's consolidated net profit rose 147.67% to Rs 31.38 crore on 7.52% rise in total income to Rs 790.70 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Gujarat Industries Power Co reported 61.97% fall in net profit to Rs 61.92 crore on 24.31% fall in total income to Rs 354.97 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

CCL Products (India)'s net profit rose 18.41% to Rs 42.20 crore on 1.74% rise in total income to Rs 267.46 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Shalby reported consolidated net loss of Rs 17.10 crore in Q4 March 2020 against a net profit of Rs 3.27 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income rose 2.99% to Rs 119.00 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

